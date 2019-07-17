As Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; D R Horton (DHI) Valuation Rose While Account Management Has Lowered Its Position by $4.05 Million

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 2.18 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 150,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 712,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, down from 862,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 103,936 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has declined 4.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage; 12/03/2018 Flagstar Closes on Acquisition of Mortgage Warehouse Portfolio from Santander Bank; 12/03/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBC); 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; Presale Issued

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. 1,667 shares valued at $59,281 were sold by Allen Barbara K on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.56M for 10.72 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $62.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $62.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 18.82% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $38.97M for 11.81 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.81% EPS growth.