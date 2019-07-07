As Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Stock Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Decreased Stake by $4.80 Million; Eminence Capital LP Has Trimmed Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $47.63 Million as Stock Rose

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 150,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 712,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, down from 862,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 140,219 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has declined 4.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 29/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 403,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.12 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 538,743 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

More notable recent Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) news were published by: Crainsdetroit.com which released: “Build Institute expands reach in Michigan, Midwest – Crain’s Detroit Business” on March 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flagstar initiates dividend and $50M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Voting Starts April 4 for Flagstar Bank Grants to Local Nonprofits – PRNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick to Acquire Freedom Boat Club; Will Establish Leading Position in Boat Club Segment – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blake Griffin and Flagstar Bank Partner to Continue Crafting Success – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 18.82% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $39.07M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $196.82 million for 23.45 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.

