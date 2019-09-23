As Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Second Curve Capital Raised Stake; As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Market Value Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut by $194.39 Million Its Position

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 62,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 202,335 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. It closed at $37.34 lastly. It is up 0.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 15/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV (FSMT 2018-3INV); 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 12/03/2018 Flagstar Closes on Acquisition of Mortgage Warehouse Portfolio from Santander Bank; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 29/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 98.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 247,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $642.15. About 16,986 shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.83 million shares or 1.50% less from 54.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il owns 87,900 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com stated it has 591,550 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 33,797 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement reported 15,425 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 537 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 77,098 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 4.60M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 34,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 28,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors owns 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 38 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 39,034 shares. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Tci Wealth owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Lc holds 130,800 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,604 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 106 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.91 million activity. 1,516 shares valued at $1.19 million were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Thursday, April 4.

