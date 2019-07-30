As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder S Squared Technology Has Decreased Holding; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Position Has Upped by Peconic Partners Llc

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23M, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 814,130 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 43,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 670,442 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

