As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Price Declined, Gagnon Advisors Lifted by $1.59 Million Its Position; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Parsons Capital Management Trimmed Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 4,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 88,758 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 93,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.29. About 9.48M shares traded or 68.31% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 31,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 116,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, up from 84,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 543,041 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,146 shares to 28,457 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 14.85 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gruss & Co Incorporated has 4,000 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Svcs owns 8,015 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated owns 40,807 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Argent Cap Management Ltd Llc has 178,962 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 22,927 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.01% or 210 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc has 11,842 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 7,260 were accumulated by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Joel Isaacson Limited Com invested in 12,278 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Incorporated owns 3.58M shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 0.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 71,983 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 65,068 shares. Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

