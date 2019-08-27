As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Price Declined, Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Position by $4.32 Million; Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Market Value Declined While Armistice Capital Lowered Holding by $12.16 Million

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 102,922 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 811,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85M, down from 894,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 346,818 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3.70 million shares to 5.97 million shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 264,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Citigroup Inc owns 13,061 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 2,300 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 12,002 shares. Gsa Capital Llp owns 15,400 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 35,148 shares. Grp One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Hl Financial Svcs Lc holds 44,849 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sei Investments has 20,639 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 5,405 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 6,094 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Fisher Asset Management Lc owns 12,214 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.1% or 15,004 shares in its portfolio.