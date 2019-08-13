As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Upped by $5.35 Million Its Holding; As Sirius Xm Hldgs (Put) (SIRI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Css Has Trimmed Stake

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 914,142 shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO

Css Llc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) (SIRI) by 93.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 994,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 67,400 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 14.45 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor America and SiriusXM Agree To Five-Year Extension; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”; 24/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS SIRIUS XM RADIO ‘BB’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 11/04/2018 – “Coachella Radio” Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; 19/04/2018 – CRB AGREES TO RECONSIDER SIRI’S CURRENT 15.5% RATE: SUSQUEHANA; 20/03/2018 – Sirius Real Estate Plans to Raise GBP35 Million for Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – ÅAC MICROTEC WINS FOLLOW-ON SIRIUS AVIONICS ORDER FROM JAPAN; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 28/03/2018 – 2018 Major League Baseball Season Airs Nationwide on SiriusXM

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.24 million shares to 14.40 million shares, valued at $23.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings owns 6.71M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 122,058 shares. 29,492 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 166,861 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 676,415 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 1.54% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability holds 0% or 10,577 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability holds 0% or 828 shares. 194,230 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Inc. Concourse Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 112,521 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 33,770 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.03% or 1.66 million shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Fund Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 338,913 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co, Japan-based fund reported 52,902 shares.

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sirius XM to Launch Netflix Is A Joke Radio on April 15 – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: The Top 4 Music-Streaming Services in the US – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Sirius XM Holdings Stock Rose 12% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Upgrading Sirius XM Stock Is the Right Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Five9 (FIVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: SPWR,FIVN,PS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.