As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Declined, Next Century Growth Investors Increased by $520,832 Its Position; Zebra Capital Management Decreased Its 3 M Co (MMM) Stake by $935,226

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 10,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 127,816 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, up from 117,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 1.30 million shares traded or 45.03% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3 M Co (MMM) by 72.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 1,734 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, down from 6,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3 M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 5.71M shares traded or 78.79% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87M was sold by Keel Paul A.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares to 10,199 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co stated it has 57,312 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel has 12,682 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,335 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Raab And Moskowitz Asset holds 0.96% or 10,149 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Cap Mgmt Lp holds 5,445 shares. Fundsmith Llp holds 3.54 million shares or 4.18% of its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc owns 988 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 0.25% or 7,505 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 1,315 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 1.97M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.81% stake. Punch And Assoc Management reported 17,482 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.80 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

