As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Declined, Mirador Capital Partners LP Lifted Holding; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shares Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Boosted Stake

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 56.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 583,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.15 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 30/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile slide after megamerger announcement; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 184.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 13,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 20,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 7,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 660,640 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 286,992 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $155.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 286,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.