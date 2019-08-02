As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Declined, Eam Investors Has Cut Its Position; Boston Family Office Has Decreased Holding in American Tower (AMT) by $2.17 Million

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 11,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 120,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, down from 131,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 47,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 54,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.63% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 4.31M shares traded or 388.96% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL) by 249,204 shares to 746,123 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) by 130,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 66,200 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.28% or 99,792 shares in its portfolio. 496 were accumulated by First Personal. Horizon Investments Limited Liability reported 2,261 shares. Veritable Lp owns 20,041 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Management Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ipswich Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,820 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 3,127 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,076 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 11,500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Covington Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Alphaone Investment Service Limited Liability Corporation holds 115 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,581 shares to 143,323 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 16,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).