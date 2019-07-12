As Five9 (FIVN) Shares Declined, Gagnon Securities Raised Holding; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Abrams Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $4.16 Million

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62 million, up from 282,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 706,268 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg says his data was exploited in Facebook scandal, too; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 19/04/2018 – SmallBiz Dems: Velázquez Presses Facebook on Small Business Privacy Amid Massive Breach; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO DECLINES REQUEST TO APPEAR BEFORE U.K LAWMAKERS; 22/05/2018 – COOPERMAN: FACEBOOK DOESN’T LOOK EXPENSIVE TO ME; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 07/04/2018 – As recently as last month, Facebook was talking to several health organizations about data-sharing; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 21/03/2018 – Danny Kemp: Breaking – EU proposes new 3% tax on tech giants – @AFP. More good news for #Facebook; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s Campaign Said It Was Better at Facebook. Facebook Agrees

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares to 561,258 shares, valued at $208.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 476,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noven Financial Grp stated it has 3,400 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsr reported 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 198,680 are held by Tekne Cap Mgmt Ltd. 1.08 million are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 24,553 shares. Auxier Asset reported 10,755 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 386,281 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 46,829 shares. 55,763 were accumulated by Johnson Counsel. Burgundy Asset reported 2.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd reported 3.81% stake. Centre Asset Management Lc holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,160 shares. Art Advsrs Limited stated it has 54,500 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,050 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 9.76 million shares.

