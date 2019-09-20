As Five9 (FIVN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lifted Its Holding; Ironwood Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 24,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 14,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 352,918 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 6,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.52 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 810,746 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,384 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,771 shares in its portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,137 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Co reported 0.04% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Principal Fincl Group has 82,020 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 56,168 shares. Atlanta L L C holds 1.12M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 460,309 shares. Proshare Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 14,440 shares. Parsec Financial Management reported 0.13% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Daiwa Securities Group owns 2,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 13,415 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $584,906 activity.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 594,230 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $81.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

