As Five9 (FIVN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Pier Capital Cut by $720,987 Its Stake; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Raised B & G Foods New (BGS) Position

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 340,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.19M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 1.20M shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 13/03/2018 – B&G Foods Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – KRUK SA KRU.WA – PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS DEAL WITH BANK BGŻ BNP PARIBAS SA FOR PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – BG BLUE SKY GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 14,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 152,976 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, down from 167,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 950,964 shares traded or 12.67% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ardagh Group S A by 542,390 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $20.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Bancorp Inc Mass (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 24,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,317 shares, and cut its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 38,033 shares to 148,479 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 41,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,034 shares, and has risen its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).