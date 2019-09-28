As Five9 (FIVN) Share Value Declined, Holder Westover Capital Advisors Cut by $641,631 Its Stake; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Decreased Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $486,393 as Share Value Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 55,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, down from 67,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 622,397 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 115,501 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81M, down from 117,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 861,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 9,959 shares to 76,589 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 21,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9 -2% as bull hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9: Impressive Quarter Confirms Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.