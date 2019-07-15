As Five9 (FIVN) Share Price Declined, Kopp Investment Advisors Has Upped by $2.28 Million Its Holding; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stericycle (SRCL) Stake as Share Value Rose

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 45,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 137,308 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,364 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 120,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 244,803 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) by 38,756 shares to 190,135 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 29.06% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.17 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $75.57M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.61% EPS growth.