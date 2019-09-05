As Five9 (FIVN) Share Price Declined, Holder Alkeon Capital Management Decreased by $312,312 Its Holding; Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Shares Declined While Private Advisor Group Lifted Position

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 17,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 93,955 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 76,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 1.74 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 6,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.76 million, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 266,849 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $144,090 activity.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 4,860 shares to 42,908 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,481 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 74,436 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $324.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.