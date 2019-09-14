As Five9 (FIVN) Share Price Declined, Gagnon Advisors Has Raised by $1.59 Million Its Position; Moors & Cabot Increases Holding in Amgen (AMGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1309.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 28,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 31,002 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 31,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 116,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, up from 84,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 207,611 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.48% or 15,637 shares. The Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.42% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Old Dominion has 0.22% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,419 shares. California-based Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Com holds 0.34% or 8,950 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Old Point & Services N A accumulated 29,873 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.08% or 1,351 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 195,570 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc reported 2,558 shares. Choate Inv Advisors holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 19,773 shares. Glenview Bank Tru Dept accumulated 4,094 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.08% or 48,590 shares. Fmr Limited Company holds 0.46% or 21.51M shares in its portfolio. Fort Lp reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 6,695 shares to 6,695 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 108,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,196 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).