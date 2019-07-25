As Five9 (FIVN) Market Value Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lifted Position by $5.35 Million; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Has Trimmed Stake by $5.96 Million

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 607,743 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 300,390 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.42 million shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $134.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research invested in 0% or 645 shares. Fmr Lc owns 7.05M shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr has invested 0.04% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Wexford Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 110,882 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 87,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Metropolitan Life Insur Company holds 34,577 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Redmile Gp Ltd has invested 5.36% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 140,885 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 59,800 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 155,838 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 2.72M are held by Vanguard Group. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

