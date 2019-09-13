As Five9 (FIVN) Market Value Declined, Mirador Capital Partners LP Upped Position by $694,824; Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake Has Increased by Water Island Capital Llc

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 254,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 3.88 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.46 million, up from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 662,128 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB)

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 184.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 13,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 20,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 7,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 565,571 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 8,599 shares to 1,246 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,290 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold PACB shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 86.37 million shares or 5.30% less from 91.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 0% or 250,659 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.51M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 219,147 shares. Bluefin Trading holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 15,000 shares. 2.86 million are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP holds 10,093 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 18,111 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 286,996 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 28,350 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 748,558 shares. 138,900 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Westwood Hldg Gp owns 180,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma invested in 132,929 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happens If Pacific Biosciences Isn’t Acquired By Illumina? – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Pacific Biosciences Is Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance – August 11, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PacBio Long-Read Sequencing Featured at ASHG Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.