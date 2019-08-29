As Five9 (FIVN) Market Value Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $2.39 Million Its Holding; As Masco (MAS) Valuation Rose, Holder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.04 Million Its Stake

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 618,663 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 45,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 63,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 109,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 212,224 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,870 shares to 34,507 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,629 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 14.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.