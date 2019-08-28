As Five9 (FIVN) Market Value Declined, Driehaus Capital Management Has Raised by $537,992 Its Position; Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Vale S A (VALE) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 10,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 553,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.23M, up from 542,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.91. About 507,947 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 21.14M shares traded or 7.35% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PENSION FUNDS PLAN TO SELL STAKE IN VALE BY JUNE; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal; 28/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES EARLY SALE OFF OF 4.375% 2022 NOTES TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 29/05/2018 – Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO; 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES; 21/03/2018 – VALE SAYS $968.35M OF 2021 BONDS WERE VALIDLY OFFERED; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS IT MAY BE ABLE TO CUT VNC DAM COST TO LESS THAN $400M; 24/04/2018 – VALE SA VALE.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 101,530 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,877 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 1.41 million shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $29.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 12,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

