As Five9 (FIVN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Holding by $5.26 Million; As 3M Company (MMM) Share Value Declined, Colony Group Has Boosted Holding

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 1,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 5,713 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 4,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $160.69. About 2.40M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 90,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 191,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 382,177 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 170,792 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $13.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,569 shares to 115,185 shares, valued at $28.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 26,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,800 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Ii Kbw Bk.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.35% or 5,790 shares. Focused Lc reported 3.05% stake. 14,086 are held by Lynch And In. Broderick Brian C holds 2.93% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 39,504 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt L P, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,480 shares. Windsor Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2,025 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,118 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Epoch Investment Prtnrs holds 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 527,103 shares. Haverford invested in 0.16% or 41,505 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,292 shares. Hartford Management holds 69,962 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. At Financial Bank holds 0.13% or 5,118 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability stated it has 2,093 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust Company has 2,919 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.