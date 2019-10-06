As Five9 (FIVN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Westover Capital Advisors Cut Stake; Werner Enterprises (WERN) Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lifted Its Stake

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 83,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 704,096 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.88 million, up from 620,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 407,006 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: PROTECTIONISM SO FAR NOT POINTING TO TRADE WAR; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 55,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, down from 67,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 621,949 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

