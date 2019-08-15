As Five9 (FIVN) Market Valuation Declined, Driehaus Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Advisor Partners Has Raised Its Position in Fedex (FDX) by $365,620 as Stock Value Declined

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 2,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,570 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $152.15. About 1.30M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 10,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 553,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.23M, up from 542,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.9. About 381,800 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7,026 shares to 46,712 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7,026 shares to 46,712 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co/The by 166,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,058 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

