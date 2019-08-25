As Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Stock Declined, Bvf Upped Position by $3.68 Million; American Intl Group (AIG) Holding Has Raised by Strategy Asset Managers Llc

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 283,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.29% . The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 194,171 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 66.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 17/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – ON APRIL 13 APPOINTED LINDA RUBINSTEIN AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF PHASE 1 TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration With Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Immuno-Oncology Investigational Drug Candidates; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Five Prime; 20/04/2018 – DJ Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPRX); 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Expects 2018 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be Less Than $135 M; 28/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Initiates Patient Dosing in Phase 1 Trial of Novel First-in-Class B7-H4 Antibody FPA150; 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Immuno-Oncology; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC FPRX.O SAYS CFO MARC BELSKY RESIGNED

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 9,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 180,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 170,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.56 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,856 shares to 82,625 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,764 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

