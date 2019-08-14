As Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Share Value Declined, Bvf Has Lifted Position by $3.68 Million; Bluemar Capital Management Has Raised Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $6.34 Million; Stock Declined

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 283,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.29% . The hedge fund held 3.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06M, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 415,904 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 66.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Five Prime; 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS CFO BELSKY RESIGNS EFFECTIVE APRIL 6; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Five Prime; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics 1Q Rev $32.5M; 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC FPRX.O SAYS CFO MARC BELSKY RESIGNED; 29/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Walks to End Pancreatic Cancer at PurpleStride San Francisco 2018; 17/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – LINDA RUBINSTEIN, IS A PARTNER AT FLG PARTNERS, A CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SERVICES AND BOARD ADVISORY CONSULTING FIRM; 31/05/2018 – Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Leading Hematology Experts and Physicians to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME SAYS FINL TERMS OF PACT NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME DIAGNOSTICS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 110.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 14,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 28,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11 million, up from 13,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $425.33. About 871,145 shares traded or 76.49% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 29/03/2018 – BLACKROCK PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28% LESS THAN MALE: FIN. NEWS; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AUM AT QTR-END WERE $6.32 TRILLION VS. $5.42 TRILLION LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Mateos y Lago Confident on Equities With Earnings ‘Dynamism’ (Video); 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Net Asset Value(s); 24/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Privacy Policy; 06/03/2018 – BIG DEUTSCHE INVESTORS QATAR, HNA UNLIKELY TO SEEK STAKE; 12/05/2018 – BlackRock may keep fees despite executive’s U.S. campaign donation -SEC; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 23/04/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST TURNILL SAYS RISKS TO EUROZONE RESULTS INCLUDE A STRONGER EURO & WEAKER ECONOMY; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CO, ACORNS HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT THROUGH WHICH THEY WILL PURSUE NEW TECHNOLOGY-ENABLED TOOLS FOR ACORNS’ USERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.24% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hilltop invested in 0.04% or 480 shares. 485 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Corporation. Bluemar Cap Management Lc accumulated 28,329 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 700 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.11% or 56,735 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Corporation In accumulated 305 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj & has 92,343 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Da Davidson & owns 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 6,043 shares. 24,364 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Inv. Twin Focus Prns Ltd Company holds 2,064 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co owns 0.19% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 7,265 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt stated it has 1,500 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 1,097 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,518 shares to 49,888 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 69,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,528 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 274,800 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $20.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 10,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,965 shares, and cut its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold FPRX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.55 million shares or 3.61% more from 29.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,451 are held by Citigroup. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,430 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 96,908 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 21,927 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 51,348 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 48,287 shares. Pnc Group stated it has 185 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 34,085 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 44,800 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability holds 13,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bvf Il owns 3.06M shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,328 shares in its portfolio.

