As Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Market Value Declined, Bvf Lifted Its Stake by $3.68 Million; As Zix (ZIXI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Archon Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 399,445 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 283,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.29% . The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.86M market cap company. The stock increased 6.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 268,508 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 66.02% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 17/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – ON APRIL 13 APPOINTED LINDA RUBINSTEIN AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME PACT TO DEVELOP IHC COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics: Belsky to Pursue Another Opportunity; 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC FPRX.O SAYS CFO MARC BELSKY RESIGNED; 15/04/2018 – Five Prime Presents on Novel B7-H4 Therapeutic Antibody at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH FIVE PRIME; 27/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on FPA150 at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – ESTIMATES ENDING 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 10/04/2018 – FPRX TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF BEMARITUZUMAB TRIAL; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1% Position in Five Prime

More notable recent Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five Prime Therapeutics: A Hidden Gem And A Derisked Speculation – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five Prime to cut 41 jobs in restructuring – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) CEO Aron Knickerbocker on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 10,002 shares to 564,965 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 274,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold FPRX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.55 million shares or 3.61% more from 29.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 25,956 shares. Franklin Street Nc reported 30,000 shares. Bailard owns 0.01% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 10,500 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 51,348 shares. New York-based Armistice Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 431,137 shares. 7,002 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 10,000 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,476 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 86,430 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Limited Co has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 207,152 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Lc holds 1.15 million shares. 3.06 million are owned by Bvf Il.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management reported 95,543 shares. 149 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Campbell And Company Adviser Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 34,811 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 71,802 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Mackay Shields Llc holds 177,568 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martin And Tn accumulated 259,462 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Inc accumulated 389,888 shares. 15,949 are held by Zebra Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 22,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gmt Capital Corp stated it has 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Prudential Inc invested in 32,048 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 176,100 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17M shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.