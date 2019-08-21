As Five Prime Therapeutics (Call) (FPRX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Citadel Advisors Decreased Position by $1.78 Million; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Rose, Mak Capital One Trimmed by $27.00 Million Its Holding

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (Call) (FPRX) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 136,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.29% . The hedge fund held 28,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 165,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 57,932 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 66.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME DIAGNOSTICS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1% Position in Five Prime; 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS CFO BELSKY RESIGNS EFFECTIVE APRIL 6; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Five Prime; 28/03/2018 – Five Prime Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 28/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Initiates Patient Dosing in Phase 1 Trial of Novel First-in-Class B7-H4 Antibody FPA150; 15/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Appoints Bryan lrving, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer; 15/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Appoints Bryan Irving, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME, FIVE PRIME IN PACT FOR DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics CFO Marc Belsky Resigns

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 176,042 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold FPRX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.55 million shares or 3.61% more from 29.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 25,229 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.70M shares stake. Rock Springs Lp holds 505,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. 7,328 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Wellington Grp Llp has 0.01% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 3.97M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 950 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 15,702 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Group Inc has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 21,386 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 238,672 shares to 249,772 shares, valued at $23.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 23,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc holds 416,573 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 13,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System owns 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Management Inc owns 0.27% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 595,566 shares. 492,435 were accumulated by Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Co. Assetmark has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 1.13 million are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. 43,628 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Omers Administration has 18,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Mak Cap One Ltd Company owns 4.04 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 217,500 are held by Spitfire Lc.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $230.87 million activity. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of stock. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18 million.