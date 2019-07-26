As Five Below (Put) (FIVE) Shares Declined, Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Cut Holding; Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose While Skytop Capital Management Has Cut Position

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (Put) (FIVE) by 77.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Five Below Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 295,457 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc analyzed 12,960 shares as the company's stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $123.13. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Parametric Assocs Lc has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 110,641 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 36,116 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Majedie Asset invested in 65,228 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 59,232 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 53,931 were accumulated by Nicholas Invest Partners L P. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 117,895 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 21,791 shares. Conning owns 2,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 394 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.15M shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 68,302 shares. Profund Advsrs has 7,076 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 13,245 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management Sa owns 111,872 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Com owns 3,120 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 9,823 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has 0.16% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 157,730 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 35 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). First Amer Financial Bank invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Pnc Financial Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 3,413 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru invested 0.04% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 157 shares.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)