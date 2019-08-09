As Five Below (FIVE) Valuation Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Stake Lifted by Steel Partners Holdings Lp

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Five Below (FIVE) by 81.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 30,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 6,959 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 37,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Five Below for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 78,829 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 850 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2; 25/04/2018 – A Team of Doctors and Researchers Launch Study on Child Alignment; Grant Funding Provided by Steel Partners Foundation; 24/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Acquire B&W in a Transaction in Which B&W Hldrs Would Receive Between $3.00-$3.50 a Shr Cash; 24/05/2018 – B&W CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION O; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Submits Proposal for Babcock & Wilcox Worth $3-$3.50/Shr; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 15/03/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 15.9%

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $29.46 million for 54.94 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,673 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Jennison Associate Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). The Missouri-based Svcs has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Wasatch Advsrs Inc has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,189 shares. Miles holds 1,902 shares. United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,235 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 9,590 shares. First Mercantile has 0.12% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 8,545 shares. Primecap Company Ca stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability accumulated 0.94% or 705,650 shares. Ls Investment Llc invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Riverhead Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 7,969 shares.