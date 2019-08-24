As Five Below (FIVE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; Windacre Partnership Lowered Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 1.55 million shares traded or 34.16% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45M, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 455,493 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,000 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 161,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.43% or 55,697 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 76,157 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.59 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Kames Cap Public Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 7,076 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 24 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 10,510 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Management reported 1,625 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 32,150 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 3,148 shares. Massachusetts Services Communication Ma invested in 691,992 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,357 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maverick invested in 0.01% or 3,700 shares.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98 million for 56.93 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers stated it has 7,346 shares. Phocas Financial holds 203,362 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.02% or 6,793 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Aqr Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 12,913 shares. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The Illinois-based Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Caprock Gru owns 2,150 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Communication has invested 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 3,966 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Inc Llc. S Muoio holds 30,813 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Incorporated reported 33,971 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Limited Liability Corporation has 130,856 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 7,423 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 665,568 shares or 0.2% of the stock.