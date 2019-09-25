As Five Below (FIVE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lowered Position by $2.12 Million; Rbo & Co Has Lowered Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $854,789

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 185,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.28M, down from 203,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $129.77. About 463,486 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 18,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 279,938 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, down from 298,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 19.56 million shares traded or 87.75% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $10.02M for 180.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,212 are held by Hilltop Holdings. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 512 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 14,300 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 406,887 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Victory Management reported 0.04% stake. Shelton Capital holds 3,783 shares. Crestwood LP reported 5.15% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 38,700 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp, New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,113 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Armistice Limited Liability Company invested in 213,000 shares or 1.61% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank stated it has 158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Management Corp has 4,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Llc stated it has 5,435 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.29% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 25,467 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 355,833 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs has 12,818 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. New York-based Clear Street Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank holds 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 7,251 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt holds 429,580 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP reported 205,984 shares stake. 6,268 are held by Wendell David Associates. Franklin Street Advsr Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 64,432 shares. Spc invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 17,385 were accumulated by Hap Trading. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio invested in 0.25% or 51,850 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 10,540 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.25% or 3.64M shares.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $426.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,221 shares to 199,220 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.