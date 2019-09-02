As Five Below (FIVE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased Holding by $569,036; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Boosted Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $369,088 as Market Valuation Rose

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 6,546 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 11,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 1.07M shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 2,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 16,641 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 14,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 7,235 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt stated it has 4,000 shares. Regions Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 6,192 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc reported 2,850 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 438,595 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 14,900 shares. Fdx stated it has 7,277 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 117,974 shares. Coldstream Cap Management holds 3,457 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stephens Management Gp Ltd has invested 0.19% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Millrace Asset Grp Inc has 12,557 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.03% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 2,768 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.08% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Nuveen Asset Limited Company holds 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 2,161 shares.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 64,800 shares to 91,116 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 10,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $9.70M for 170.65 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested 1.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd has 0.6% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 20,233 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.56% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wesbanco Fincl Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 128,668 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 1.09% stake. Polar Capital Llp invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,558 were reported by Brighton Jones Ltd Llc. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 28,952 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 130,470 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.98% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 41,399 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 28,050 shares. Ins Co Tx holds 114,190 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 359 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Trust reported 4,892 shares.

