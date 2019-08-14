As Five Below (FIVE) Stock Declined, Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Choate Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 6,546 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 11,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 323,980 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 219 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 4,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $59.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.06. About 2.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Management owns 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,129 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Night Owl Cap Ltd Liability invested in 9.56% or 14,994 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 2.71% or 2,637 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp accumulated 323 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Insight 2811 Incorporated has 113 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,810 are owned by Cap Sarl. Miles Incorporated has invested 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chase Counsel Corporation accumulated 3,308 shares or 3.03% of the stock. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 6.02% or 15,207 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 8,191 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 1.24% or 2.30 million shares. 92,377 are owned by Tocqueville Asset L P.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 29,536 shares to 23,856 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 688,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,009 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares to 46,010 shares, valued at $17.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 10,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98 million for 53.86 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww accumulated 1.25 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.47 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments Llc invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Macquarie Gru Limited reported 839,142 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 910 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 107,981 shares. American Grp Inc reported 0.07% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 6,486 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Liability Corp holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 705,650 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 21,128 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 7,285 shares. Armistice Capital Lc owns 72,000 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 8,545 shares.