As Five Below (FIVE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position; Cooke & Bieler LP Position in Amdocs Limited (DOX) Has Upped by $20.17 Million as Share Value Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.01 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $126.49. About 536,464 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 325,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.07M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 241,774 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 90,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $63.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 9,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,260 are owned by Shell Asset. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 16,853 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,435 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors stated it has 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Westfield Mgmt Communications Limited Partnership stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Arete Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,004 shares stake. Tyvor Cap Ltd Liability Co has 1.48% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 7,251 shares. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Invesco Ltd accumulated 874,474 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 40,000 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa). Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 137,099 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 9,935 shares. 456,805 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 20,439 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $99.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls by 541,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).