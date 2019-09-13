As Five Below (FIVE) Shares Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Upped by $355,888 Its Holding; Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Raised Position by $983,070 as Share Price Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 65,754 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 62,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 225,307 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 44,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 832,946 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.88 million, up from 788,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $807.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 37,312 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 27,753 shares to 209,114 shares, valued at $24.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,247 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,058 are held by Cibc Asset Management. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co holds 2,750 shares. 40,509 are held by Suntrust Banks. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 3,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advisors Inc stated it has 1.28M shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 153,098 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Logan Capital Inc owns 72,477 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Cipher LP stated it has 0.21% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 9,935 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 87,057 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 228,757 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Millrace Asset Group owns 8,136 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Pacifica Capital Investments Ltd Com invested 10.31% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Point72 Asset L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 406,887 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 67,439 shares to 126,521 shares, valued at $17.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 191,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,628 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CNOB shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.24 million shares or 4.32% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,521 shares. 203,794 are held by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 1.61 million shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 1.56 million shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 17,194 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corp reported 89,097 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 47,120 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 2.33 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 6,409 shares. Tower Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).