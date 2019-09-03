As Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Cambridge Financial Group Has Lowered by $556.16 Million Its Holding; Northpointe Capital Lifted Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18B, down from 87,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 52,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 41,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highpoint Res Corp by 911,261 shares to 79,828 shares, valued at $176,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,068 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Management invested in 11,183 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gru holds 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 2,865 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Comml Bank Of The West stated it has 67,969 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,073 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And Communications holds 0.66% or 34,337 shares. Ancora Advsrs reported 62,706 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 59,695 are held by Moneta Group Inc Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com. 107,657 were reported by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Zuckerman Group Inc Lc has invested 1.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mar Vista Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 8,050 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt has 8,700 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 30,324 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Everett Harris Company Ca holds 1.64 million shares.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLT or EFX: Which Financial Services Firm is Better Placed? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Slack (WORK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NEFCU Moves to Fiserv to Accelerate Digital Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Finance Svcs Inc reported 101,152 shares. 53,097 were reported by Ashfield Ptnrs Lc. Palisade Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.22% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 1.10M were reported by Apg Asset Management Nv. Archon Prns Lc, a New York-based fund reported 259,000 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,392 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.11% or 2.07M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 161,178 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated holds 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 31,700 shares. 271,612 are held by Windward Capital Mngmt Company Ca. Confluence Wealth Management Limited stated it has 13,442 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. National Pension Ser holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 482,453 shares. Schmidt P J Management Incorporated reported 4,724 shares. Argi Investment Lc owns 4,764 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.