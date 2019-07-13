As Fiserv (Put) (FISV) Market Value Rose, Walleye Trading Decreased by $818,400 Its Holding; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Valuation Declined

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 115.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 88,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 76,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference Available Live Via Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (Put) (FISV) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $671,000, down from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Put) (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,100 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterstock Inc (Put) (NYSE:SSTK) by 17,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Stratasys Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Incorporated reported 35,336 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na owns 17,203 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 2.07M were reported by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fiduciary Tru reported 14,593 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech, Iowa-based fund reported 80,565 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company holds 0.88% or 494,742 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 23,534 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 46,977 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Lvm Capital Ltd Mi invested in 6,920 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 3.15 million shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 369,877 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 10,689 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital Management Incorporated reported 41,857 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 11,769 shares. Kdi Capital Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.21% or 21,839 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 8,790 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 28,880 were reported by Steinberg Global Asset Management. Delphi Management Ma holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,202 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 23.43 million shares. Bridges Inv Inc holds 167,311 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 49,700 shares stake. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 2.22 million shares or 1.06% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.92% or 2.35 million shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.11% or 19,776 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Mngmt accumulated 8,019 shares.

