As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; As Verizon Comms (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Lifted Stake

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 5,648 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 153,431 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77M, up from 147,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by various sources in August and September 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $352.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 22,850 shares to 910 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.