As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Raised Its Position; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake in Cerner (CERN) as Market Valuation Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 326,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269.68M, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 11,828 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, down from 16,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 1.12M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M Inc holds 4,235 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hm Payson reported 318,865 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.32% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 157,414 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Lc has 10,841 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 125,012 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 2.23% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.88% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arizona-based Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Paragon Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.17% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bank & Trust owns 1.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 102,699 shares. Selz Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.39% or 16,000 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Co reported 34,676 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi reported 6,920 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 91,577 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $257.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,860 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 0.51% or 3.10M shares. Kings Point Capital Management accumulated 0% or 325 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp accumulated 79,583 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 12,990 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt has 4,781 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Motco owns 76 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.02% or 1,160 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Us Bankshares De invested in 0.06% or 286,734 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Advisors Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 51,726 shares. Forte Capital Lc Adv holds 1.89% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 80,756 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.39% or 157,823 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 28.75 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.