As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, North Point Portfolio Managers Has Decreased Holding; Nottingham Advisors Lifted Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $364,448

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 226,033 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61 million, down from 231,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 6.64M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $545.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,412 shares to 38,231 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $595.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,009 shares to 96,761 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 74,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,242 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV).

