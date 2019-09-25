As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, New South Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.20 Million; American Money Management Has Increased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $660,440

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 57,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.25 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 6.84M shares traded or 32.99% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 8,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 37,480 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 8.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rnc Cap Lc holds 2% or 378,875 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 729,066 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 1.07M shares. Bokf Na reported 0.28% stake. Allstate owns 68,038 shares. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Services has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 80 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 30,000 shares. Bruni J V And reported 1.95% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 221,892 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Com Limited Partnership invested 0.49% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dowling And Yahnke Limited reported 331,453 shares. Btr Mgmt reported 158,167 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. General Com owns 80,036 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Bell Comml Bank has 36,477 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Essex Fincl Service holds 0.08% or 3,477 shares in its portfolio.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 608,198 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $71.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 89,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWN).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 27.89 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.