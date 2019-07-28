As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Marshall & Sullivan Has Cut Its Stake; Mycio Wealth Partners Cut Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Position by $3.44 Million as Shares Rose

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.38% or $33.26 during the last trading session, reaching $235.44. About 582,392 shares traded or 168.95% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06 million shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Co Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fred Alger Management has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 4,400 were reported by Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Ca reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Toscafund Asset Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 169,868 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 395,318 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Management And Equity Incorporated reported 302,835 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Mngmt reported 2,560 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 508,802 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Diversified Communications has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Atlanta Cap Mngmt Communication L L C owns 1.41 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd holds 0% or 178 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,481 shares to 47,996 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 115 shares valued at $20,014 was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr..

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 22,818 shares to 107,980 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 6,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

