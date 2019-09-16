As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Legacy Private Trust Has Cut Its Position; Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Its Seabridge Gold (SA) Holding by $1.90 Million as Share Value Rose

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 167,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.31M, down from 177,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $103.52. About 462,202 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 145,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 971,734 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.14M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 181,370 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PayActiv Streamlines Earned Wage Access with Fiserv Digital Payments Technology – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 713,902 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Oarsman holds 1.55% or 37,592 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 2.77% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 90,845 shares. 64,437 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. 108 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 217,640 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 20,750 shares. Toscafund Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 186,284 shares or 23.2% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 34,841 were reported by Great Lakes Lc. Moreover, Cambridge has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 77,144 shares. National Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 509,335 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc has 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.83 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

