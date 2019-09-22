As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Eagle Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $3.71 Million; Sigma Planning Has Boosted Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $540,372

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 13,480 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, up from 11,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.36M shares traded or 36.96% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 40,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.89 million, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Carderock Capital Management has 2.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 18,308 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 1.75% stake. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% or 227 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.25% or 14,063 shares. Moore Management Lp holds 100,000 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Community Comml Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank stated it has 26,798 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 4,981 shares. Jnba Advisors accumulated 92 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 5,904 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Co holds 0.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,400 shares. Central Bancorporation Co holds 34,037 shares. Fin Architects reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fiduciary Tru Com holds 8,367 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 1.23% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 31,085 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 17,982 shares to 124,800 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 14,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,791 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 6,970 shares to 182,584 shares, valued at $25.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 15,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).