As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose, Kensico Capital Management Has Upped Position; Srb Trimmed Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position by $665,000

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.46. About 654,731 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,618 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Jennison Limited Liability Company reported 343,149 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 647 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Df Dent & Com holds 1.46 million shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas has invested 1.81% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Da Davidson And holds 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 11,309 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,148 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.1% or 520,185 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability stated it has 61,908 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verisk to acquire Rulebook for $87M – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Jul 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Updates ’19 View – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services (RSG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.49 million shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $80.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 368,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,927 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Business Services Stock Q2 Earnings on Jul 25: WM, FISV, RSG – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv Q2 EPS beats by a penny; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.