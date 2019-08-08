As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose, Archon Partners Decreased Its Holding; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Stake in Alibaba (BABA) Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 4.10 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Chinese Stocks Seeing Unusually Heavy Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can China UnionPay Defeat Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will Alibaba Stock Soar Thanks to Its Hong Kong Listing? – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Boeing, NextEra, Schwab and Fiserv – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Fiserv (FISV) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv Q2 EPS beats by a penny; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.