As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Whitnell & Co Trimmed Its Stake by $469,832; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk)

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06 million shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 5,185 shares to 56,932 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.50M for 29.74 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Comm holds 6,619 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 80,565 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,724 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.26% or 46,686 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 122,261 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 2.82% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 31,939 shares. 54,460 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0.02% or 10,608 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.04% or 22,893 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 4,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weatherstone Cap invested in 6,473 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.