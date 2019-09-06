As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Shareholder Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $628,642; As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Declined, Holder At Bancorp Upped Position

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.7. About 3.54M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

At Bancorp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 121.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 7,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13,286 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 1.83M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 33,458 shares to 58,678 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,289 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 2,942 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Limited Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dodge Cox accumulated 41.11M shares or 2.76% of the stock. Basswood Capital Ltd Liability reported 614,245 shares. Community Natl Bank Na holds 0.01% or 675 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 129,932 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 70,772 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.24% or 309,788 shares. Bowling Portfolio stated it has 0.49% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moors And Cabot Inc holds 10,996 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 115,746 were reported by Bb&T. First Manhattan reported 0.45% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 40,842 shares. Bridges Investment has invested 1.24% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 29.22 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson holds 21.66% or 3.14 million shares in its portfolio. Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 482,453 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company has 6,324 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 757 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 9,116 shares. Goelzer Inv Management Inc invested in 0.09% or 10,420 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 0.15% stake. Provident, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,476 shares. 41,250 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 234,161 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 51,765 are owned by Martin Currie. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Coastline Trust stated it has 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Paragon Capital invested in 0.17% or 3,200 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 1.64M shares.