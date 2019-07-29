As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Papp L Roy & Associates Has Trimmed by $613,272 Its Position; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Declined, Verus Financial Partners Has Raised Position by $592,020

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 6,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.50 million for 29.74 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,746 shares to 101,230 shares, valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 12,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).